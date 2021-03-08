RE: House Rules Report-Electronic Ballots

Body

Carmela,



Thanks for that question. The House Rules Review Committee discussed super-majority options (e.g. 2/3 vote) and provided this in their report to reflect those discussions. They are not recommending a rule change that would impact this ballot. Speaker Duke and the 2021-2022 House Rules Review Committee will continue to work through this to determine more specific rules regarding using a ballot for House business.



Also - thanks for using the Engage platform for your question!!



Joey



------------------------------

Joey Mattingly MBA, PHARMD, PHD

Baltimore MD

------------------------------

-------------------------------------------

Original Message:

Sent: 03-06-2021 02:33 PM

From: Carmela Silvestri

Subject: House Rules Report-Electronic Ballots



Hi Folks,

I have a question for whoever can answer or address this issue.



On page 19 of the delegate materials in the section devoted to the House Rules Review Committee Report, in the section on "Electronic Ballots", the following wording is includes: "the Committee recommends that any motion receiving a two-thirds majority of yes votes out of all ballots delivered to delegates would constitute the threshold for approval of a motion.".

Can you clarify what will happen to a proposal that receives 50-65% "yes" votes? This is not mentioned in that section. Will these policy proposals be recorded as having failed? I would suggest that they should be added to the agenda for the next house session or referred to a policy committee as appropriate.

Thank you to all who volunteered and were part of this review process.





------------------------------

Carmela Silvestri PHARMD

Flemington NJ

------------------------------

