RE: Home Infusion Pharmacy State Laws

Body
California has all laws posted on their website.  


 Sincerely , Larry Selkow



-------------------------------------------
Original Message:
Sent: 9/24/2020 10:50:00 AM
From: James Long
Subject: Home Infusion Pharmacy State Laws

Colleagues,
I am looking for guidance on how to obtain state pharmacy laws related to home infusion for the following states:
Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas,  and Washington.

Your help is great appreciated!

Best,


------------------------------
James Long
Carmel IN
------------------------------