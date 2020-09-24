RE: Home Infusion Pharmacy State Laws
2020-09-24T14:58:00Z
California has all laws posted on their website.
Sincerely , Larry Selkow
-------------------------------------------
Original Message:
Sent: 9/24/2020 10:50:00 AM
From: James Long
Subject: Home Infusion Pharmacy State Laws
Colleagues,
I am looking for guidance on how to obtain state pharmacy laws related to home infusion for the following states:
Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Washington.
Your help is great appreciated!
Best,
------------------------------
James Long
Carmel IN
------------------------------