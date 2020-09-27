RE: Home Infusion Pharmacy State Laws

Body

Good morning,

We moved the location of our home infusion pharmacy last year in NYS and were inspected by the state board. NYS does not have any laws specific to home infusion. We were inspected on the traditional prescription laws for community pharmacy, and as for the infusion part, he inspected us with an over 400 point checklist. He said it was proprietary and would not share a copy with me prior to, during or after the inspection. It seemed straight from USP 797 and the updated 800. NYS board of pharmacy website link is: http://www.op.nysed.gov/prof/pharm/pharmlaw.htm



------------------------------

Jill Pogodzinski RPh

Director of Community Based Pharmacy Services

Kaleida Health

Buffalo, NY

------------------------------

-------------------------------------------

Original Message:

Sent: 09-24-2020 10:49 AM

From: James Long

Subject: Home Infusion Pharmacy State Laws



Colleagues,

I am looking for guidance on how to obtain state pharmacy laws related to home infusion for the following states:

Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Washington.



Your help is great appreciated!



Best,





------------------------------

James Long

Carmel IN

------------------------------

