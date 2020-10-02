RE: Heavyweight Battle at the US Supreme Court - Pharmacy v. PBMs

Link to Message

http://engage.pharmacist.com/communities/community-home/viewthread?Grou…

Author Name

Tracey Ruman

Author Picture URL

https://d2x5ku95bkycr3.cloudfront.net/App_Themes/Common/images/profile/…

Discussion Name

APhA Open Forum

Link to Discussion

http://engage.pharmacist.com/communities/community-home/digestviewer?Li…

Date Posted

2020-10-02T11:38:00Z

Link to Profile

https://engage.pharmacist.com/profile?UserKey=6be32404-9cf7-4f1a-a558-a…

Body

Citizen

TR

-------------------------------------------
Original Message:
Sent: 10/1/2020 4:50:00 PM
From: Frank Fortin
Subject: Heavyweight Battle at the US Supreme Court - Pharmacy v. PBMs

Pharmacy is going to U.S. Supreme Court! Next week, the Court will hear arguments in a landmark case on whether states can regulate the controversial business practices of PBMs. Join us on Oct 5 for a special Facebook Live program previewing the case at 5 p.m. ET. APhA EVP and CEO Scott Knoer will join an expert panel that includes leaders from the National Community Pharmacists Association, the Arkansas Pharmacists Association and the National Alliance of State Pharmacy Association, to discuss what the case means for pharmacists and patients. Join us at www.facebook.com/commpharmacy 

------------------------------
Frank Fortin
Senior VP, Communications, Marketing and Media Relations
American Pharmacists Association
Washington DC
------------------------------