RE: Heavyweight Battle at the US Supreme Court - Pharmacy v. PBMs
APhA Open Forum
2020-10-02T11:38:00Z
Citizen
TR
-------------------------------------------
Original Message:
Sent: 10/1/2020 4:50:00 PM
From: Frank Fortin
Subject: Heavyweight Battle at the US Supreme Court - Pharmacy v. PBMs
Pharmacy is going to U.S. Supreme Court! Next week, the Court will hear arguments in a landmark case on whether states can regulate the controversial business practices of PBMs. Join us on Oct 5 for a special Facebook Live program previewing the case at 5 p.m. ET. APhA EVP and CEO Scott Knoer will join an expert panel that includes leaders from the National Community Pharmacists Association, the Arkansas Pharmacists Association and the National Alliance of State Pharmacy Association, to discuss what the case means for pharmacists and patients. Join us at www.facebook.com/commpharmacy
------------------------------
Frank Fortin
Senior VP, Communications, Marketing and Media Relations
American Pharmacists Association
Washington DC
------------------------------