RE: FDA-NRC Workshop: Enhancing Development of Novel Technologies: Radiopharmaceuticals and Radiological Devices Wednesday, October 14, 2020

Thank you Akram for posting this. If anyone is having issues with their licensing regulatory bodies misinterpreting the Yttrium-90 Microsphere Brachytherapy Sources and Devices TheraSphere® and SIR-Spheres® Licensing Guidance by the NRC, you should reference the discussion in Session IV: The Evolving Landscape-Radiological Devices during the Q&A portion where I think they clarified what the guidance is and is not stating and Katie Tapp from the NRC offered herself as a resource to state agencies for help with this as well. Per the below, a transcript and recording will be available at a future date.

We will have a recording of the workshop available at https://video.nrc.gov/#archivedwebcasts by early next week. We will also make a transcript of the workshop publicly available in about two weeks at the NRC's Medical Uses Licensee Tool Kit at https://www.nrc.gov/materials/miau/med-use-toolkit.html

