RE: Emergency Use Authorizations (EUAs) and a COVID-19 Vaccine Part 4

Thanks Cody! This is great information!

I also have found the World Health's Organization's "draft landscape of COVID-19 candidate vaccines" helpful. It gives links to clinical trial information and the number of candidate vaccines in preclinical trials and the number in clinical evaluation.

I've also liked The New York Times's vaccine tracker that has a nice visual and easy links to the vaccines. It's important to keep in mind that the visual tracker double counts (a vaccine that is in phase II and phase III trials are showing up in both sections).



Deanna Tran, PharmD, BCACP

Immediate Past SIG Coordinator, Immunizing Pharmacists SIG



Assistant Professor

APhA-ASP Chapter Co-Advisor

Co-Director, Pharmacy Practice Laboratories

University of Maryland School of Pharmacy

In summary, we've learned about Emergency Use Authorizations (EUAs), who can approve them, the criteria needed for approval, and how a COVID-19 vaccine fits in.



Pharmacists can help patients by interpreting clinical trial data, answering questions about safety and efficacy, and administering other immunizations such as flu and shingles vaccines.

Interested in COVID-19 vaccines? A COVID-19 vaccine tracker can be found at https://www.raps.org/news-and-articles/news-articles/2020/3/covid-19-vaccine-tracker.

If you've stuck along throughout this series, here is a summary document of all 4 posts in this series as well as a link to 5 images that can be shared on social media! These are pre-formatted for Facebook posts but can uploaded to any site. Feel free to share them at any time.

Resources





Cody Morcom, PharmD

Captain and Pharmacist

United States Air Force

