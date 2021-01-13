RE: Death after a covid-19 vaccination?

Body
Not much information from the medical community. The CDC is investigating the case but here is an article.


https://www.nytimes.com/2021/01/12/health/covid-vaccine-death.html Sent from my iPad



Sent: 1/11/2021 4:31:00 PM
From: Kathleen Ledbetter
Subject: Death after a covid-19 vaccination?

There was a report in the news (local12.com) about a healthy 56 year old doctor in South Florida (Miami Beach) that died 2 weeks after getting his covid-19 vaccination. Has anyone heard any more details about this?

Kathleen Ledbetter
Sykesville MD
