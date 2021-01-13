RE: Death after a covid-19 vaccination?

Body

Not much information from the medical community but here is an article

https://www.nytimes.com/2021/01/12/health/covid-vaccine-death.html



Martha Morphonios

Miami FL

Original Message:

Sent: 01-11-2021 04:31 PM

From: Kathleen Ledbetter

Subject: Death after a covid-19 vaccination?



There was a report in the news (local12.com) about a healthy 56 year old doctor in South Florida (Miami Beach) that died 2 weeks after getting his covid-19 vaccination. Has anyone heard any more details about this?



Kathleen Ledbetter

Sykesville MD

