RE: Cures Act Altering how you document?

Body

Great question!

Our practice implemented changes due to the Cares Act shortly after it was passed. We have a very short list of approved abbreviations (things like PCP, appt, COPD, GERD, HIPAA, etc.) and otherwise must write out all abbreviations. We use eClinical Works for our EMR, so we utilize hot keys to write out abbreviations for us most of the time. Our practice is a patient centered medical home, and as a result we have a large focus on making our chart notes patient centered. We also practice team based care so besides the pharmacists and prescribers, we also have psychologists, care managers, and dental all under one roof. As we are all in one patient chart, it helps to not use abbreviations so that we are all on the same page. I teach our students and residents to use the notes vs clinical notes feature of eCW in the treatment section. Notes is patient friendly- these are the directions printed on the after visit summary. Clinical notes are where they put their justification for treatment, reference guidelines/trial data, and discuss next steps. Clinical notes are only accessible to the patient if they request their medical records. I have many dislikes with eCW, but the hotkeys and treatment section notes are two of my favorite features!

-Nicole





------------------------------

Nicole Kepner

Clinical Pharmacist

Eugene OR

------------------------------

-------------------------------------------

Original Message:

Sent: 10-26-2020 06:50 PM

From: Nicole Gattas

Subject: Cures Act Altering how you document?





The 21st Century Cures Act federal rule (passed in 2016) is now being implemented in my area. The rule allows for greater access and exchange of electronic health information. A link to the final rule can be found here. This means that clinical notes documented in a patient's medical chart will be viewable by the patient in their electronic health record.



As a preceptor, you likely edit and sign off on student-authored documentation.



Does this rule alter how you document?

For example, do you now have to stop using all abbreviations (beyond the Do Not Use lists)?

Can you still write notes using medical terminology? Or is there any push to make notes more patient-friendly?

Is there new/different guidance or training for student documentation?



I'd love to hear more about how this is affecting you and your student learners!



Nicole





------------------------------

Nicole Gattas, PharmD, BCPS, FAPhA

Director, Office of Experiential Education

St. Louis College of Pharmacy at

University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy

------------------------------

