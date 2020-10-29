RE: Creating a DSMES Program
Hi Whitney,
Our pharmacy consulting firm in Texas Is in the process of setting up a DSME program for our firm. The Pennsylvania Pharmacist Association has a pretty comprehensive DSME toolkit and guide that walks you through the steps of creating a program and getting DSME accredited. Check out their website. Hope this helps.
Frank Sama
McKinney TX
Sent: 10-25-2020 06:38 PM
From: Whitney Oakley
Subject: Creating a DSMES Program
Hello!
My name is Whitney Oakley and I am a PGY1 in community/ambulatory care. One of my residency projects was to implement a DSMES program into our practice, to successfully enroll patients, and to gain medical provider support.
Has anyone else successfully created a DSMES program for their practice? If so, what are some things that you wished you knew in the beginning about creating a program and/or gaining accreditation.
Thanks in advance!
Whitney Oakley PHARMD
PGY1 Pharmacy Resident
