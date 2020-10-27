RE: Creating a DSMES Program

Body

Hi Whitney,

My name is Hannah Smith, and I am a pharmacist at a rural, independent community pharmacy in Topeka, Indiana. I serve as the Quality Coordinator for our DSMES program. Our program was created and implemented almost 10 years ago by our RD/CDE, Connie Lehman, who is still highly involved to this day. Our success is a direct result of our collaborative model and years of resilient work. It has been an uphill battle but SO worth it! Our program consistently helps patients decrease their A1c by upwards of 2% (compared with the national average of ~ 0.5%). We're happy to help you tackle this tough task. DSMES is such an important service for our communities! As Connie is an RD, she is not a member of APhA, but she is certainly happy to assist me in guiding you. Please see Connie's message below and don't hesitate to reach out! Thank you!

Congratulations on being assigned such a valuable service to invest in! We are an independent pharmacy with a DSMES program accredited by ADCES (old name AADE), since May 2011. A different thing about our program is that I am an RD and so we are able to offer and bill for Medical Nutrition Therapy (MNT) classes in addition to DSMT.

I would feel more comfortable answering your questions, rather than trying to think of things I would have done differently. I do know that the accrediting agency ADCES was very helpful to us throughout the process.

Hannah and I would be happy to talk with you over the phone or answer a list of your questions through email. Our pharmacy always is happy to help someone else get started in DSMES education.

Please let us know how we can help.

Connie Lehman, RD, CDE and Hannah Smith, PharmD

Hannah Smith

Clinical Pharmacist

Goshen IN

Hello!

My name is Whitney Oakley and I am a PGY1 in community/ambulatory care. One of my residency projects was to implement a DSMES program into our practice, to successfully enroll patients, and to gain medical provider support.

Has anyone else successfully created a DSMES program for their practice? If so, what are some things that you wished you knew in the beginning about creating a program and/or gaining accreditation.

