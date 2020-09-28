RE: COVID19 Vaccine Development

Body

I get asked all the time if I have any insight as to Covid-19 Vaccine Development. My answer is something like " I hear what you hear" , since this subject is in the media 24/7.. I also say that Vaccine development is a very complicated process, and we must all be patient. Also, since RNA technology is being used in this situation, it may take even longer. That is, If an RNA vaccine is actually approved.





Good afternoon Immunizing Pharmacists SIG members!

With Operation Warp Speed (OWS) putting a COVID19 vaccine at the forefront of the strategy to return our country to pre-pandemic normal, vaccine development is certainly on the minds of many immunizing pharmacists. Many people, patients and healthcare professionals alike, are wondering if the current vaccines undergoing trials are being rushed and how that will impact patient safety and efficacy of the vaccine.

By understanding vaccine development, pharmacists can serve as educators to patients who may be overly cautious with vaccine hesitancy when the time comes for mass immunization.

Traditionally, it takes a delicate balance of extreme financial risk, patient safety, and clinical benefit for a manufacturer to bring a vaccine to market. This generally lengthy process, averaging about 10-15 years, has created questions around how a vaccine could possibly be developed at the speed we are currently hearing proposed.

Traditionally, vaccine development begins with exploratory research conducted and a once a vaccine is deemed a potential candidate through pre-clinical studies, an investigational drug application (IND) is filed. This process generally takes around 3-6 years before a vaccine is able to undergo phase I clinical trials. Once a vaccine candidate is cleared to undergo clinical trials, the following general process occurs:

Phase I - The vaccine candidate is tested on a small group of humans to determine safety and the extent and type of immune response the vaccine elicits.

Phase II - These are randomized controlled trials with a larger group of subjects enrolled, including some patients who may be at risk of the intended vaccine target. They continue to monitor safety, immunogenicity, route of administration, and dosing of the vaccine candidate.

Phase III - Similar to phase II, phase III trials are randomized and controlled, however thousands of patients are enrolled to assess safety. These trials are also used to determine vaccine efficacy as well.

A current misconception seems to be that vaccine candidates are being allowed to skip certain vital elements of clinical trials that are intended to protect patients and ensure the vaccine is efficacious. While most vaccines are undergoing an expedited version of each phase of clinical trials, some vaccine candidates are combining Phase I and Phase II trials and testing safety on a larger group of patients.

Another key difference in the development of COVID19 vaccine candidates is that historically, vaccines are not mass produced until FDA-approval in order to mitigate financial risk. In the case of OWS, the federal government has invested in the early mass production of selected promising vaccine candidates. By employing this strategy, the large financial risk of the private company is offset, allowing for more aggressive investment in research and development of the vaccine candidate. Manufacturing is able to be scaled to an industrial capacity while simultaneously maintaining important analysis of safety and efficacy through clinical trials. By speeding up the manufacturing process for a promising candidate, we are possibly able to get ahead of mass immunization efforts once a vaccine is approved.

What concerns are you hearing from your patients or collaborating providers about the rapid speed of COVID19 vaccine development?

Some helpful resources:

https://www.hhs.gov/coronavirus/explaining-operation-warp-speed/index.html

https://www.medscape.com/viewarticle/936937

https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMp2005630





