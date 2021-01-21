RE: COVID Vaccine Questions

Body

The vaccine recipient should notify his/her healthcare provider and should be monitored for adverse reactions. It is plausible that this patient may experience greater reactogenicity (e.g., pain, swelling, erythema at the injection site, localized axillary lymphadenopathy on the same side as the vaccinated arm, fever, fatigue, headache, chills, myalgia, arthralgia) than persons who receive the approved dosage. Antipyretic or analgesic medications (e.g., acetaminophen, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs) may be taken for the treatment of post-vaccination local or systemic symptoms, if medically appropriate. However, routine prophylactic administration of these medications for the purpose of preventing post-vaccination symptoms is not currently recommended, as information on the impact of such use on mRNA COVID-19 vaccine-induced antibody responses is not available at this time.

Administering a larger than recommended dose of vaccine is considered an administration error and should be reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, or VAERS. Information on how to submit a report to VAERS is available at https://vaers.hhs.gov [vaers.hhs.gov] or by calling 1-800-822-7967.

Given that the patient tolerated the vaccination very well, we would suggest that Dose #2 proceed as scheduled. We encourage consultation with the patient's own provider if further questions exist. Advice from CDC is meant to assist in decision making, rather than provide direct patient management. Patient management decisions are the responsibility of the treating healthcare provider.





Jennifer Tilleman PharmD

Associate Professor

Omaha NE

(402) 280-1268

I have had a couple questions from my local health department and poison control center about the COVID vaccine.



1. With the Pfizer vaccine, has anyone had experience with a patient receiving an undiluted dose of the vaccine? Should they receive the booster? Currently the patient has not experienced any additional adverse reactions.



2. With both vaccines, there have been some needle failures or failure to get the entire vaccine into the patient. Do you give a second dose right away? Do you just give the booster?



Both companies were contacted, but little information was given to the health department and poison control center. Any help would be appreciated!



