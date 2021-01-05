RE: Covid Vaccine and Autoimmune Diseases

Bryanna Monkurai

Immunizing Pharmacists SIG

2021-01-05T02:05:00Z

Body

I have not seen any contraindications as far as auto-immune diseases go, at least with the Moderna vaccine.  However, they may not have an adequate immune response to the vaccine if they are immunosuppressed.  Here is a link to Moderna's package insert for their COVID-19 vaccine.  Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine EUA Fact Sheet for Healthcare Providers (fda.gov)    Hope this helps.

Bryanna Monkurai
Original Message:
Sent: 12-21-2020
From: Larry Selkow
Subject: Covid Vaccine and Autoimmune Diseases

The new Covid-19 Vaccines are not live. However, are there any contraindications in patients that have an autoimmune disease?  Does it depend which autoimmune disease the patient may have ?



Larry Selkow RPh. B.S. Pharm.
La Quinta CA
