RE: Covid Vaccine and Autoimmune Diseases
Immunizing Pharmacists SIG
2021-01-05T02:05:00Z
I have not seen any contraindications as far as auto-immune diseases go, at least with the Moderna vaccine. However, they may not have an adequate immune response to the vaccine if they are immunosuppressed. Here is a link to Moderna's package insert for their COVID-19 vaccine. Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine EUA Fact Sheet for Healthcare Providers (fda.gov) Hope this helps.
------------------------------
Bryanna Monkurai
Clinical Pharmacist
Orem UT
------------------------------
-------------------------------------------
Original Message:
Sent: 12-21-2020 12:12 AM
From: Larry Selkow
Subject: Covid Vaccine and Autoimmune Diseases
The new Covid-19 Vaccines are not live. However, are there any contraindications in patients that have an autoimmune disease? Does it depend which autoimmune disease the patient may have ?
------------------------------
Larry Selkow RPh. B.S. Pharm.
55104 Oak Tree , La Quinta, CA 92253
Staff Pharmacist Albertsons, Palm Desert ,CA
Mobile : 760-702-0694
Fax: 800-887-1567
Email: Larselk@aol.com
La Quinta CA
(800)887-1567
------------------------------