RE: Covid Vaccine and Autoimmune Diseases

Body

I have not seen any contraindications as far as auto-immune diseases go, at least with the Moderna vaccine. However, they may not have an adequate immune response to the vaccine if they are immunosuppressed. Here is a link to Moderna's package insert for their COVID-19 vaccine. Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine EUA Fact Sheet for Healthcare Providers (fda.gov) Hope this helps.



------------------------------

Bryanna Monkurai

Clinical Pharmacist

Orem UT

------------------------------

-------------------------------------------

Original Message:

Sent: 12-21-2020 12:12 AM

From: Larry Selkow

Subject: Covid Vaccine and Autoimmune Diseases





The new Covid-19 Vaccines are not live. However, are there any contraindications in patients that have an autoimmune disease? Does it depend which autoimmune disease the patient may have ?





------------------------------

Larry Selkow RPh. B.S. Pharm.

55104 Oak Tree , La Quinta, CA 92253

Staff Pharmacist Albertsons, Palm Desert ,CA



Mobile : 760-702-0694

Fax: 800-887-1567

Email: Larselk@aol.com





La Quinta CA

(800)887-1567

------------------------------

