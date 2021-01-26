RE: COVID-19 Vaccine and Administering COVID Vaccinations

Body

Courtney,



Thank you very much for the info! I checked my county's health department online and it stated that you could only get on the waiting list if you were 75 or older. There are 5,700 patients already signed up. But I may try to call them.



I was surprised last night to receive a reply to my email to the large pharmacy chain needing immunizers. He stated that they would give me the vaccine if I immunized for them. I'm getting ready to fill out my application to administer COVID vaccines to LTC patients and staff!



Thank you very much!



Sent: 01-26-2021

From: Courtney Dobbertin

Subject: COVID-19 Vaccine and Administering COVID Vaccinations



Hi Carol,



I would start by going online to your county's department of health website. You should be able to sign up to receive the vaccine through them.



Courtney Dobbertin

River Falls WI

Sent: 01-25-2021

From: Carol Bell

Subject: COVID-19 Vaccine and Administering COVID Vaccinations



I am a pharmacist who works from home (with no patient contact). However, I want to do my part (other than sewing masks) to help by working for one of the large pharmacy chains who vaccinate LTC patients and staff. That's needed in my area. I am in a high risk category because of a medical condition, and my husband doesn't want me to vaccinate unless I'm vaccinated. I don't know how to acquire COVID vaccination at this point. I'm not on the front line, but I will be if I give the vaccinations. Therefore, I'm not in a current category to receive the vaccine.



I sent an email to the large pharmacy chain to see if it could be given to me as an employee, but have gotten no response. I'm thinking about applying for the positions and then talking with someone to see if I can get the vaccine. Does anyone have a better idea? I really want to help with vaccinations.



Thank you very much!



