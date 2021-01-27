RE: COVID-19 Vaccine and Administering COVID Vaccinations

Body

I have several friends who are administering COVID vaccines for CVS, and they were all offered the vaccine if they wanted it. However, they usually begin administering immediately after receiving the first dose.



I am not 100 % sure if Walgreens offers them prior to having you immunize, but I would assume they would. Maybe someone can confirm?



Sent: 01-25-2021 09:32 AM

From: Carol Bell

Subject: COVID-19 Vaccine and Administering COVID Vaccinations



I am a pharmacist who works from home (with no patient contact). However, I want to do my part (other than sewing masks) to help by working for one of the large pharmacy chains who vaccinate LTC patients and staff. That's needed in my area. I am in a high risk category because of a medical condition, and my husband doesn't want me to vaccinate unless I'm vaccinated. I don't know how to acquire COVID vaccination at this point. I'm not on the front line, but I will be if I give the vaccinations. Therefore, I'm not in a current category to receive the vaccine.



I sent an email to the large pharmacy chain to see if it could be given to me as an employee, but have gotten no response. I'm thinking about applying for the positions and then talking with someone to see if I can get the vaccine. Does anyone have a better idea? I really want to help with vaccinations.



