RE: Covid 19 Co-administration with Pneumonia Vaccine

Dear Steven,



Because of the CDC recommendation, I would think the clinic/pharmacy would not administer the second dose of COVID vaccine to your father until 14 days have passed since pneumonia vaccine was given. However, they should be able to reschedule him for the week after, and still have a dose available for him. We have had to reschedule patients for a variety of reasons, including inclement weather, and we make sure doses are still available for them.



Hope this helps,



Bedrija



Bedrija Nikocevic, PharmD, BCACP

Assistant Professor of Clinical Sciences

Roosevelt University College of Pharmacy

Schaumburg, IL

(847)330-4534

Original Message:

Sent: 01-27-2021 05:14 PM

From: Steven Carr

Subject: Covid 19 Co-administration with Pneumonia Vaccine



My father is 85 years old and received his first Pfizer Covid-19 on January 9, 2021. During a routine physician office visit on January 22, 2021, he was administered a Pneumonia vaccine (he doesn't know whether Pneumovax or Prevnar). He is scheduled for his second Pfizer Covid-19 on January 30, 2021. This is only 8 days after the Pneumonia vaccination. I am aware of the recommendation of a 14 day interval between Covid-19 and any other vaccinations. The Covid vaccine is in short supply in our area. I am afraid if he does not get the second Covid vax on the 30th as currently scheduled, he may miss out on his second shot indefinitely. Any thoughts ?



Thanks in advance



Steven Carr BS

Mineral Wells WV

------------------------------

