RE: Covid 19 Co-administration with Pneumonia Vaccine

Sent: 01-28-2021 12:13 PM

The CDC provides guidance on administration of COVID 19 vaccine with other vaccines. There should be an minimum

interval of 14 days before or after the administration with any other vaccine.



There is some guidance on the website regarding shorter intervals in situations where the benefit outweighs risk

and to avoid barriers and delays to COVID 19 vaccination. The "Coadministration with other vaccines" section of the

following link on CDC website explains this further. https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/ covid-19/info-by-product/ clinical-considerations.html



Dr. Maria Teresa Ambrosini, B.S., Pharm.D., BCPS



Sent: 01-27-2021 05:14 PM

My father is 85 years old and received his first Pfizer Covid-19 on January 9, 2021. During a routine physician office visit on January 22, 2021, he was administered a Pneumonia vaccine (he doesn't know whether Pneumovax or Prevnar). He is scheduled for his second Pfizer Covid-19 on January 30, 2021. This is only 8 days after the Pneumonia vaccination. I am aware of the recommendation of a 14 day interval between Covid-19 and any other vaccinations. The Covid vaccine is in short supply in our area. I am afraid if he does not get the second Covid vax on the 30th as currently scheduled, he may miss out on his second shot indefinitely. Any thoughts ?



