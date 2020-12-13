RE: Congratulations to three of our most dedicated practitioners

Body

Yes, echoing previous emails. Well deserved awards for all. Congratulations!



Sent: 12-09-2020 11:30 AM

From: James Velez

Subject: Congratulations to three of our most dedicated practitioners



Congratulations Kara, Eric and William!!

Thank you for your contributions and impacts on the Nuclear Pharmacy Profession.

Wishing you all the best,

Jim



James Velez MS

Seattle WA

(206) 598-3396

Sent: 12-08-2020 09:59 PM

From: Wendy Galbraith

Subject: Congratulations to three of our most dedicated practitioners



Help me congratulate three outstanding nuclear practitioners awarded for 2021!



APhA-APPM Fellow

H. Eric Smith, PharmD, MS, BCNP, of Chapel Hill, NC. Dr. Smith is recognized as a leader in nuclear pharmacy practice and for building bridges among organizations with his specialized knowledge.



APhA–APPM Distinguished Achievement Award in Pharmacy Practice –

Kara D. Weatherman, PharmD, BCNP, FAPhA, of West Lafayette, IN. The award recognizes an APhA member, in any practice setting, who has distinguished himself/herself and the profession through outstanding performance in the area of pharmacy practice. Dr. Weatherman made sustained and consistent contributions to scholarly activities and practical pharmacy research, as evidenced by the nominee's publications, presentations, and research grants.



Last but certainly not least:

APhA–APPM William H. Briner Distinguished Achievement Award in Nuclear Pharmacy Practice –

William J. Baker, MT(ASCP), BSPharm, RPh, MS in Radiopharmacy, BCNP, FAPhA, of Riverton, UT. The award recognizes an APhA–APPM member who has made significant or sustained contributions to the practice of nuclear pharmacy. Dr. Baker has distinguished himself as an exceptional practitioner, a well-published and recognized nuclear medicine and radiopharmaceutical scientist, an exemplary teacher, and a dedicated and long-term leader in the APhA–APPM Nuclear Pharmacy SIG. Bill earned an MS in radiopharmacy at USC, then returned to UNM to help create a commercial radiopharmacy. Bill served as an assistant professor of radiopharmacy from 1971 to 1973, then went to the University of Utah to start the Intermountain Radiopharmacy program, and directed it until 1988. Bill was always active in APhA as an officer and advocate!



Congratulations to these great advocates of nuclear pharmacy!









Wendy Galbraith, PharmD, BCNP

OU College of Pharmacy

Oklahoma City

------------------------------

