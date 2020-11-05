RE: Congratulations! Diana Harshbarger
This is great news! Diana, congratulations on your achievement and thank you for representing your community and profession in this way!
Diana Harshbarger, compounding pharmacist, won a seat to the House of Representatives last night in her district in Tennessee.
