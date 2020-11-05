RE: Congratulations! Diana Harshbarger

This is great news! Diana, congratulations on your achievement and thank you for representing your community and profession in this way!

------------------------------
Jon Pritchett, Pharm.D., RPh., BCSCP
Program Director
Accreditation Commission for Health Care
Cary, NC
jpritchett@achc.org
------------------------------
-------------------------------------------
Original Message:
Sent: 11-04-2020 08:43 AM
From: Carol Petersen
Subject: Congratulations! Diana Harshbarger

Diana Harshbarger, compounding pharmacist, won a seat to the House of Representatives last night in her district in Tennessee.

------------------------------
Carol Petersen
Madison WI
------------------------------