RE: Congratulations! Diana Harshbarger

Body

This is great news! Diana, congratulations on your achievement and thank you for representing your community and profession in this way!



------------------------------

Jon Pritchett, Pharm.D., RPh., BCSCP

Program Director

Accreditation Commission for Health Care

Cary, NC

jpritchett@achc.org

------------------------------

-------------------------------------------

Original Message:

Sent: 11-04-2020 08:43 AM

From: Carol Petersen

Subject: Congratulations! Diana Harshbarger



Diana Harshbarger, compounding pharmacist, won a seat to the House of Representatives last night in her district in Tennessee.



------------------------------

Carol Petersen

Madison WI

------------------------------

