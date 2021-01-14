RE: Communications Committee Monthly Journal Club

Body

Thanks for sharing. I think this article is very timely considering the current situation. Things should get better over time, when more people get vaccinated and more information is published.





Hello everyone,



The communications committee for our SIG is looking to start-up a monthly journal club/article discussion on our APhA Engage platform.





This month, I've selected an article by Dr. Ron Carico Jr. and colleagues from Marshall Health titled "Community pharmacists and communication in the time of COVID-19: Applying the health belief model". This article is a commentary published in Research in Social & Administrative Pharmacy and can be found here: Community pharmacists and communication in the time of COVID-19: Applying the health belief model (nih.gov)



The authors remark that in a time of uncertainty, such as during COVID-19, it can be helpful to utilize evidence-based public health frameworks to guide communication and provide patient counseling. The framework these authors focus on is the Health Belief Model (HBM).

The HBM has several constructs:

1) perceived susceptibility: one's perception of risk of getting sick

2) perceived severity: one's perception of the severity of that illness, if acquired

3) perceived benefits: one's perception of the effectiveness of options to reduce acquiring an illness

4) perceived barriers: one's perception of barriers in performing a behavior change

5) perceived self-efficacy: one's perception that they can overcome an obstacle

6) cues to action: prompts to remind an individual to act

* It's important to note that all constructs are impacted the person's background, demographics, SES, knowledge and attitudes.



The authors of this commentary argue that the HBM can be used to help patients and reinforce public health measures against COVID-19 in the pharmacy setting.



Reflection question: How have you used the HBM to reinforce COVID-19 public health measures with your patients in the pharmacy? Have you used constructs of the HBM in other ways in your practice?





