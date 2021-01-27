RE: Coadministration of Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccination with Pneumonia Vaccine

Body

We have the same issue in NJ with shortages. Based on the CDC guidelines, the second dose must be done in 6 weeks. If you can't not get another appointment in that interval, I probably wouldn't risk waiting and would have my father get vaccinated. We do not have data to show why they are recommending the 14 day interval. Based on what we know about vaccines interactions (e.g. Pneumococcal and Zostavax), it may alter the immune response. I would think that is better than no response. These are just my thoughts, I don't really have a reliable source to tell you otherwise. The other option is to go to the appointment and see if you can move it to a few days later.







Rupal Patel Mansukhani, PharmD, FAPhA, CTTS

Clinical Associate Professor

Ernest Mario School of Pharmacy

Rutgers University

rupie@pharmacy.rutgers.edu

My father is 85 years old and received his first Pfizer Covid-19 on January 9, 2021. During a routine physician office visit on January 22, 2021, he was administered a Pneumonia vaccine (he doesn't know whether Pneumovax or Prevnar). He is scheduled for his second Pfizer Covid-19 on January 30, 2021. This is only 8 days after the Pneumonia vaccination. I am aware of the recommendation of a 14 day interval between Covid-19 and any other vaccinations. The Covid vaccine is in short supply in our area. I am afraid if he does not get the second Covid vax on the 30th as currently scheduled, he may miss out on his second shot indefinitely. Any thoughts ?



Steven Carr BS

Mineral Wells WV

