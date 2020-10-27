RE: Can pharmacogenomics play a part in diabetes?

Body

Some resourcesDiabetes: Is There a Future for Pharmacogenomics Guided Treatment? https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6771467/ from August 2019.





A different perspective: Pharmacogenomics playing part in patient with diabetes





Question to Ponder: Do you think with more research, we will be able to implement pharmacogenomics into diabetes treatment? What are your thoughts?

GM is a 29-year-old male who has had diabetes for a year now. He tests his blood sugar twice a day and eats healthy every day. He has given up most fruits and his soda yet his blood sugar is still running higher than normal (morning blood glucose is 145) and is surprisingly losing weight although pioglitazone causes weight gain. She does take walks every day for 30minutes.

Pharmacogenomics report : SLCO1B1: Decreased activity CYP2C8: Decreased activity

BP: 122/80 Weight: 200Ibs Height: 5' 9"

Pertinent labs Medications

A1c: 6.8% Metformin 1000mg daily

Glucose: 127 Rosiglitazone 4mg daily

He talks to his pharmacist about possible causes of not having a better control on his sugar levels. Luckily, his pharmacist had just completed a CE course on pharmacogenomics and pioglitazone was discussed with the following information:





BACKGROUND: SLCO1B1 transporter is responsible for transporting Thiazolidinediones (TZDs) into the liver where they are the metabolized by CYP2C8 enzyme (where it forms its active metabolites). If the transporter SLCO1B1 has decreased activity, TZDs are not efficiently transported to their site of action and can possibly impact the response to pioglitazone in this case. Poor metabolizers of CYP2C8 (or a variant CYP2C8*3), can cause less conversion to the active metabolites, therefore, the reduction in A1C may not as pronounced or seen. Along with that the patient may experience less weight gain.

Source: http://care.diabetesjournals.org/conten/39/11/1902



