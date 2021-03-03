RE: Call for applications - initiative between medicine and pharmacy - Second recruitment round open

Body

Practices will be asked to identify a pharmacist champion to lead implementation of an immunization-focused QI initiative. Program leads will be asked to: <o:p></o:p>

• Complete ACP Advance QI curriculum<o:p></o:p>

• Complete the ACP Advance I Raise the Rates Practice Assessment Survey and Individual Clinician Assessment (pre-and-post QI project)<o:p></o:p>

• Review ACP's QI leadership training video<o:p></o:p>

• Participate in monthly coaching calls (approximately 1 hr)<o:p></o:p>

• Report program outcomes to ACP<o:p></o:p>

Involvement will begin in March 2021 and the program will go on through the 2021-22 flu season.



<o:p></o:p>Please let me know if this helps of if you would like more information!

Thanks!





Andi Clark

American Pharmacists Association

(678) 367-5232



Original Message:

Sent: 03-01-2021 12:34 PM

From: Bryanna Monkurai

Subject: Call for applications - initiative between medicine and pharmacy - Second recruitment round open



Would it be possible to get more information regarding what would be required of pharmacists/ pharmacies to participate in this? What would the duration of this project be? I would like to participate, but to get support from my supervisors and company leaders, I would need more information to provide them. Thanks.



Bryanna Monkurai

Clinical Pharmacist

Orem UT

Sent: 02-23-2021 08:41 AM

From: Mitchel Rothholz

Subject: Call for applications - initiative between medicine and pharmacy - Second recruitment round open





Call for applications from pharmacists to participate in multi-disciplinary immunization project

A national campaign to increase influenza and adult immunization rates and promote healthy aging

The American College of Physician's (ACP's) Center for Quality has received funding from the CDC, GSK and Merck to support the I Raise the Rates initiative. The program aims to increase adult and influenza vaccination coverage among older adults, adults with high-risk chronic conditions, and racial/ethnic minority adults by using quality improvement (QI) methodology. The program encourages engagement of pharmacists in the project.

Recruitment is now open!

Any internal medicine, subspecialty practices and pharmacy practices interested in participating in this exciting program are welcome to Apply Now.

Benefits to participation include:

Free access to virtual coaching support from ACP Advance expert QI coaches

Free access to ACP Advance QI Curriculum and a suite of educational resources for every member in your practice

Opportunity to earn more than 54 CME/CE and ABIM MOC credits for every participating clinician

credits for every participating clinician Eligibility to win APhA Immunization Champion award and be featured in Pharmacy Today

Eligibility to win ACP Quality Improvement Excellence award and be featured in an ACP publication





Mitchel Rothholz RPh,MBA

Chief of Governance & State Affiliates

Exec Dir, APhA Foundation

Harleysville PA

(202) 628-0443

