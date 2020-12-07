RE: Best Practices for Counseling on Vaccine Side Effects

Body

Even though we do not know all of the details about these new vaccines, from what I have read, the main thing I would focus on is risk/reward . Yes, there may be a fever for a day or 2 but the risk of a fever is far better than acquiring Covid.Yes, this counseling would be similar to Shingrix and Fluzone HD, in which a a short term fever is possible.





Sent: 12/7/2020 1:15:00 PM

From: Patricia Fabel

Subject: Best Practices for Counseling on Vaccine Side Effects



I came across this article on Twitter last week: https://science.sciencemag.org/content/370/6520/1022 (thanks to Emily Heil @emilylheil). It raises some very important points about managing patients' expectations post-vaccination. I would love to start a thread of everyone's go-to counseling points for explaining something as complex as reactogenicity to the average patient. I'll start! Below if my go-to for the flu vaccine:



If you're like me, you may feel like you're coming down with something for the next day or two. I always get chills and feel achy for about 48 hours after getting the flu shot...then I'm back to normal! If this happens, it's a good thing! It means your immune system is kicking in and doing what it should in response to the vaccine. If it continues to get worse or doesn't resolve within a couple of days, I want you to give me a call.





Patricia Fabel

Clinical Associate Professor

Columbia SC

