RE: Be an APhA2021 Virtual Poster Judge: Apply by February 17
Immunizing Pharmacists SIG
2021-02-15T23:07:00Z
I apologize for the incomplete post earlier - here is the information on how to become a APhA2021 Virtual Poster Judge:
Be an APhA2021 Virtual Poster Judge: Apply by February 17
APhA seeks poster judges for the APhA2021 Virtual Contributed Papers Program. Poster judges must be APhA member pharmacists, have presented a poster and/or been published, and be available March 3-8 to complete an online evaluation forms for 4–6 posters each, and review a recording of a poster judging orientation webinar before judging. To be considered, complete the online application form by Wednesday, February 17. For questions, contact Virginia Suitor at vsuitor@aphanet.org.
Apply Today! https://aphaposters.secure-platform.com/a/solicitations/1513/home
Laura Knockel, PharmD, BCACP
Clinical Assistant Professor
University of Iowa College of Pharmacy
Iowa City, IA
