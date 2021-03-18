RE: Attention Community Pharmacists Please Read ! Public Health Issue !
Public Health
2021-03-18T14:56:00Z
Sent: 3/17/2021 12:28:00 AM
From: Larry Selkow
Subject: Attention Community Pharmacists Please Read ! Public Health Issue !
I need to know what my fellow community pharmacists think about this piece of news that was on NBC today. You may have seen it already. I think the situation described is a patient safety and public health issue that needs to be addressed .
https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health-care/overworked-understaffed-phar…
Larry Selkow RPh. B.S. Pharm.
55104 Oak Tree , La Quinta, CA 92253
Staff Pharmacist Albertsons, Palm Desert ,CA
Mobile : 760-702-0694
Fax: 800-887-1567
Email: Larselk@aol.com
La Quinta CA
(800)887-1567
