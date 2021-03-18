RE: Attention Community Pharmacists Please Read ! Public Health Issue !

Body

As a former Retail Pharmacist, I think that this issue is multifactorial. Some of the underlying problems include, i n my opinion :

Shrinking reimbursements- forcing pharmacists to prioritize volume over quality (pt. safety). Lack of pt. awareness of what is occurring- I want my medication and I want it now! Some patients are unaware of what is occurring and therefore make demands that can put pharmacists and staff in a tenuous situation. Pharmacist lack of autonomy- Pharmacists working at the big chains have forsaken their ability to practice the way they would prefer to practice. They have abdicated authority to the corporate board, which is too far removed to appreciate the demands that are on the ground. Including accepting shrinking reimbursements which prioritizes volume> safety, as well as allowable staff hours in different pharmacies. A surplus of new pharmacists that are too naïve to understand what they are walking into, putting pressure on the more experienced pharmacists to practice in potentially hazardous environments. Lack of PBM/corporate engagement with respect to quality pharmacists over pharmacists that "get the job done." How do you prove that you are a better pharmacist than the guy down the street? "Yeah, but I never have to wait for the guy down the street. He always gets my medication to me faster than you." Pharmacists' lack of assertiveness. In my experience/opinion , pharmacists have historically not had the wherewithal to say NO. NO to shrinking reimbursements and refusing to agree to contracts with PBMs. NO to the district manager who is asking you to work harder (who themselves are being asked to work harder). NO to a job offer at a potentially hazardous practice site. NO to the patient who is demanding their prescription now.





------------------------------

[Justin] [Kuhns] [PharmD.,][BCSCP]

[Lab Director]

[Portage Pharmacy, Inc.]

[Portage] [MI]

[269-492-7149]

------------------------------

-------------------------------------------

Original Message:

Sent: 03-17-2021 12:27 AM

From: Larry Selkow

Subject: Attention Community Pharmacists Please Read ! Public Health Issue !



I need to know what my fellow community pharmacists think about this piece of news that was on NBC today. You may have seen it already. I think the situation described is a patient safety and public health issue that needs to be addressed .



https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health-care/overworked-understaffed-pharmacists-say-industry-crisis-puts-patient-safety-risk-n1261151



------------------------------

Larry Selkow RPh. B.S. Pharm.

55104 Oak Tree , La Quinta, CA 92253

Staff Pharmacist Albertsons, Palm Desert ,CA



Mobile : 760-702-0694

Fax: 800-887-1567

Email: Larselk@aol.com





La Quinta CA

(800)887-1567

------------------------------

