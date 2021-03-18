RE: Attention Community Pharmacists Please Read ! Public Health Issue !

I think that this issue has been with us for a long time and is escalating. It is going to require a combined effort of pharmacists employees, owners, and regulatory bodies to come together to address this problem that has been brewing for a long time. It is important for the pharmacy profession to address this before it is done by those organizations and regulatory bodies outside of the profession do it. Pharmacists want the best outcomes for their patients and the current situation is not close to being optimal for this outcome. We need to act now.