RE: Attention Community Pharmacists Please Read ! Public Health Issue !

Body

I absolutely agree with what community pharmacists across the nation are saying. Especially since the pandemic started, I myself have felt overworked and understaffed. Just yesterday, we had a technician call off sick and we were extremely busy and consequently had a dispensing error. Luckily, it was nothing significant, but this just goes to show that under pressure more mistakes are likely to happen. Our pharmacy has been slow to get the COVID vaccine, but I anticipate that once we do, it will add another piece to the overflowing pot of daily duties. Luckily, in the state of Utah where I practice, our technicians can immunize patients and we have ensured that all of our technicians are immunization certified. This will lift a huge burden off of our pharmacists which will in turn improve patient safety because instead of the pharmacist having to stop workflow to go give the vaccine, workflow can continue while the technicians safely administer them. I feel that this is an excellent example of how pharmacy technicians can be further utilized in the pharmacy, and I am in full support of additional states passing the law to allow technicians as immunizers. The more we enable our technicians to do within their scope of practice, the more the pharmacist is freed up to do his/her duties and ensure patient safety.



------------------------------

Bryanna Monkurai

Clinical Pharmacist

Orem UT

------------------------------

-------------------------------------------

Original Message:

Sent: 03-17-2021 12:27 AM

From: Larry Selkow

Subject: Attention Community Pharmacists Please Read ! Public Health Issue !



I need to know what my fellow community pharmacists think about this piece of news that was on NBC today. You may have seen it already. I think the situation described is a patient safety and public health issue that needs to be addressed .



https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health-care/overworked-understaffed-pharmacists-say-industry-crisis-puts-patient-safety-risk-n1261151



------------------------------

Larry Selkow RPh. B.S. Pharm.

55104 Oak Tree , La Quinta, CA 92253

Staff Pharmacist Albertsons, Palm Desert ,CA



Mobile : 760-702-0694

Fax: 800-887-1567

Email: Larselk@aol.com





La Quinta CA

(800)887-1567

------------------------------

