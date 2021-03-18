RE: Attention Community Pharmacists Please Read ! Public Health Issue !

Body

APhA should take the lead on this issue for the profession and for patient safety



Charles Thomas BS, RPH

Licensed Pharmacist

Huntsville AL

(256)715-7423

Original Message:

Sent: 03-18-2021 10:55 AM

From: Charles Thomas

Subject: Attention Community Pharmacists Please Read ! Public Health Issue !







I think that this issue has been with us for a long time and is escalating. It is going to require a combined effort of pharmacists employees, owners, and regulatory bodies to come together to address this problem that has been brewing for a long time. It is important for the pharmacy profession to address this before it is done by those organizations and regulatory bodies outside of the profession do it. Pharmacists want the best outcomes for their patients and the current situation is not close to being optimal for this outcome. We need to act now.







Original Message:

Sent: 3/17/2021 12:28:00 AM

From: Larry Selkow

Subject: Attention Community Pharmacists Please Read ! Public Health Issue !



I need to know what my fellow community pharmacists think about this piece of news that was on NBC today. You may have seen it already. I think the situation described is a patient safety and public health issue that needs to be addressed .



https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health-care/overworked-understaffed-pharmacists-say-industry-crisis-puts-patient-safety-risk-n1261151



Larry Selkow RPh. B.S. Pharm.

55104 Oak Tree , La Quinta, CA 92253

Staff Pharmacist Albertsons, Palm Desert ,CA



Mobile : 760-702-0694

Fax: 800-887-1567

Email: Larselk@aol.com





La Quinta CA

(800)887-1567

