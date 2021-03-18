RE: Attention Community Pharmacists Please Read ! Public Health Issue !

Body

This touched on all the important issues; this is a problem in many practice settings and is now exacerbated by the pandemic. Our healthcare system "assumes" the pharmacist is the last check in the medication use process. This system was dysfunctional when I started practicing in the early 1980's during my residency; it continues to this day. However, the dysfunction is far worse given the rapid advances in therapeutics and the increasing economic pressure to do more with less. Patients suffered harm and continue to suffer harm. Look at the landmark report by the Institute of Medicine over 2 decades ago focusing on health systems; many of the recommendations apply equally to outpatient settings in the community. Is there a solution? Yes. It starts with the public and our profession establishing expectations and repurposing resources-read healthcare funding. It continues with more articles like that cited here, and remembering our duty is to our patients. We must lose the term, customer. We take care of patients. I also commend the courage of the Walgreen's pharmacist highlighted in this article. She will have her world turned upside down. I speak from experience. My heart goes out to her and all pharmacists dealing with this reality. Be well, be safe.



Steven Kozel, Pharm.D, APh

From: Larry Selkow

Subject: Attention Community Pharmacists Please Read ! Public Health Issue !



I need to know what my fellow community pharmacists think about this piece of news that was on NBC today. You may have seen it already. I think the situation described is a patient safety and public health issue that needs to be addressed .



https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health-care/overworked-understaffed-pharmacists-say-industry-crisis-puts-patient-safety-risk-n1261151



Larry Selkow RPh. B.S. Pharm.

