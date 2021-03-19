RE: Attention Community Pharmacists Please Read ! Public Health Issue !

Body

I have been in retail for 31 years. Over that time I have seen the number of independents go from 20 plus to 2. I have seen the local pharmacist organization go inactive. We are doing this to ourselves. There seems to be no cohesion between the chain pharmacist. That is on us as a profession.



I also agree with the pharmacist that posted we live in an immediate gratification society. We want things now.



One of the big factors driving this is all the new pharmacy schools. I remember talking with my law teacher at Purdue about it and he simply said, do the math. The younger pharmacist are accepting what they have to and that reflects on all of us. I remember when there was no such thing as metrics. Pharmacy needs to be patient driven and if it is I believe the money will fall in line; but it seems to be about money and numbers first.



My hope is that the pendulum will swing back the other way but what scares me is what it is going to take for that to happen.



I need to know what my fellow community pharmacists think about this piece of news that was on NBC today. You may have seen it already. I think the situation described is a patient safety and public health issue that needs to be addressed .



https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health-care/overworked-understaffed-pharmacists-say-industry-crisis-puts-patient-safety-risk-n1261151



