RE: Attention Community Pharmacists Please Read ! Public Health Issue !

Dear Colleagues, <o:p></o:p>

During President Sandra Leal's inaugural address delivered a week ago today, she announced a collaboration between APhA and the National Alliance of State Pharmacy Associations and the release of the Pharmacist's Fundamental Responsibilities and Rights for discussion and comment. The principles in this document addresses many of the issues in this discussion thread. The document is draft for comment so it is important that APhA and NASPA hear from you.<o:p></o:p>

I will be moderating two virtual town halls in a few weeks and I hope that you will have time to join in the discussion about this document and how it could be the foundation for discussion with employers. You will need to register (you can right up until the Town Hall begins). Here are the links to register:<o:p></o:p>

April 6 at 7-8pm ET – Register Here <o:p></o:p>

April 7 at, 7-8pm ET – Register Here <o:p></o:p>

If you can't attend or don't want to speak during a town hall, we want to hear from you! You can send written comments to wellbeing@aphanet.org . <o:p></o:p>

Comments will be forward (without your name) to the APhA/NASPA work group who will take them into consideration for the final version expected in July.<o:p></o:p><o:p> </o:p>





Original Message:

Sent: 03-18-2021

From: Justin Kuhns

Subject: Attention Community Pharmacists Please Read ! Public Health Issue !





As a former Retail Pharmacist, I think that this issue is multifactorial. Some of the underlying problems include, i n my opinion :

Shrinking reimbursements- forcing pharmacists to prioritize volume over quality (pt. safety). Lack of pt. awareness of what is occurring- I want my medication and I want it now! Some patients are unaware of what is occurring and therefore make demands that can put pharmacists and staff in a tenuous situation. Pharmacist lack of autonomy- Pharmacists working at the big chains have forsaken their ability to practice the way they would prefer to practice. They have abdicated authority to the corporate board, which is too far removed to appreciate the demands that are on the ground. Including accepting shrinking reimbursements which prioritizes volume> safety, as well as allowable staff hours in different pharmacies. A surplus of new pharmacists that are too naïve to understand what they are walking into, putting pressure on the more experienced pharmacists to practice in potentially hazardous environments. Lack of PBM/corporate engagement with respect to quality pharmacists over pharmacists that "get the job done." How do you prove that you are a better pharmacist than the guy down the street? "Yeah, but I never have to wait for the guy down the street. He always gets my medication to me faster than you." Pharmacists' lack of assertiveness. In my experience/opinion , pharmacists have historically not had the wherewithal to say NO. NO to shrinking reimbursements and refusing to agree to contracts with PBMs. NO to the district manager who is asking you to work harder (who themselves are being asked to work harder). NO to a job offer at a potentially hazardous practice site. NO to the patient who is demanding their prescription now.





Original Message:

Sent: 03-17-2021

From: Larry Selkow

Subject: Attention Community Pharmacists Please Read ! Public Health Issue !



I need to know what my fellow community pharmacists think about this piece of news that was on NBC today. You may have seen it already. I think the situation described is a patient safety and public health issue that needs to be addressed .



https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health-care/overworked-understaffed-pharmacists-say-industry-crisis-puts-patient-safety-risk-n1261151



