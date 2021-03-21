RE: Attention Community Pharmacists Please Read ! Public Health Issue !

Body

Yes, I agree with you that pharmacists are overworked and employers have unrealistic expectations, and the working conditions need to be addressed! I worked for Walgreens for 14 years - sometimes working 15 hour shifts if my partner happened to call in sick - without bathroom breaks or lunch breaks. After being diagnosed and having surgery for breast cancer and recovering, I made a career change to hospital pharmacy in 1998. I enjoyed having more staff and lunch breaks, although the workload was substantial in hospital too. After 19 years as a hospital pharmacist, I retired and have enjoyed volunteering in a vaccination hub. I believe patients are safer in the vaccination hub environment where there are multiple healthcare workers present. I would not have wanted our vaccine recipient who experienced a seizure to have been in a retail pharmacy, knowing how the pharmacist is pulled away to multiple windows, phone calls and tasks!



Sheree Carlton

Friendswood TX

Original Message:

Sent: 03-17-2021 12:27 AM

From: Larry Selkow

Subject: Attention Community Pharmacists Please Read ! Public Health Issue !



I need to know what my fellow community pharmacists think about this piece of news that was on NBC today. You may have seen it already. I think the situation described is a patient safety and public health issue that needs to be addressed .



https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health-care/overworked-understaffed-pharmacists-say-industry-crisis-puts-patient-safety-risk-n1261151



Larry Selkow RPh. B.S. Pharm.

La Quinta CA

