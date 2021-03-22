RE: Are You Still Recruiting for a Resident?

Body

USC School of Pharmacy has the following positions:



PGY1 Community Based Pharmacy Residency - Ralphs Pharmacy (a division of The Kroger Company) (NMS 118721)

https://pharmacyschool.usc.edu/programs/residency/community/

https://pharmacyschool.usc.edu/programs/residency/ralphs-pharmacy-a-div…



PGY2 Community-Based Pharmacy Residency (Pain Management/Rheumatology)

https://pharmacyschool.usc.edu/programs/residency/community-2/



Richard Dang, PharmD, APh, BCACP

Assistant Professor of Clinical Pharmacy

Program Director, USC Community-Based Pharmacy Residency Program

University of Southern California, School of Pharmacy



President-Elect

California Pharmacists Association (CPhA)



rdang@usc.edu

Original Message:

Sent: 03-19-2021 11:52 AM

From: Michael Hogue

Subject: Are You Still Recruiting for a Resident?



As you all know, the ASHP PGY1 and PGY2 Match results were released today. There were nearly 2500 more applicants for positions than there were positions available. We do know that several community residency programs do not participate in the ASHP match process. If you are a community pharmacy that has started a new residency program and you've not yet filled your position and are still interviewing, would you consider posting your position availability here in this community? Many of us would be happy to point promising students your way!



Michael Hogue, PharmD, FAPhA, FNAP

Dean

Loma Linda University

