RE: APhA Immunization Delivery program- logistics of injection technique assessment

Sarah,

We currently train our students at the end of their P3 year due to certain requirements of our State Board of Pharmacy regarding when an applicant can apply for their injectables license. We ran our program for the Class of 2021 towards the beginning of the pandemic and currently offer the students three ways to complete the injection technique assessment:

1.) On rotation with their APPE preceptor (if preceptor holds a current injectables license and is willing to evaluate the student)

2.) At work with their boss (again, if boss holds a current injectables license and is willing)

3.) On-campus with faculty

I have been holding one on-campus assessment per 5-week rotation block to capture those students who are on an "off block". Students make arrangements to find a partner and sign up for a 30-minute time slot (we've found that it is not possible to have the students draw up and administer in under 15 minutes). We limit the capacity of our 200-person learning space to 25% to allow for appropriate distancing between student pairs and faculty.

Many of our preceptors have been willing and able to assess the students at the rotation site which has made the process a lot easier for us. We require students completing the assessment with their preceptor or boss to submit a video recording that is reviewed by me just for quality assurance purposes.

Feel free to reach out directly if you have additional questions.



Elizabeth Harris

Philadelphia PA

Original Message:

Sent: 09-18-2020 09:15 AM

From: Sarah Ray

Subject: APhA Immunization Delivery program- logistics of injection technique assessment



Hello all-

In this era of COVID-19 I'm interested in how faculty are handling the logistics of the injection technique assessment that's part of the APhA Immunization Delivery program. As a school we're masking up and keeping at least 6 feet apart for any in-person activities (some labs and lectures). I'm interested in creative ideas of how to have each student give their 3 injections and stay under the 15 minute close contact guidance from the CDC. And how to have enough instructors for your entire group of students- our cohort will be about 55 students.



Sarah Ray PharmD

Associate Professor, Pharmacy Practice

Milwaukee WI

