RE: APhA Immunization Delivery program- logistics of injection technique assessment

At Creighton, we scheduled the students to come in in blocks to complete their technique. Our lab space allowed for 7 pairs of students to come in, prep the syringes, and delivery the injections in individual counseling rooms. In the rooms, the students and assessors wore masks, goggles, and gloves. There was time between groups to clean each counseling room and table that the student's prepared their syringes. We will be participating in the University Flu Shot Clinics and this set up will be the same as the clinics'. Hope this helps!

