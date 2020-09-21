RE: APhA Immunization Delivery program- logistics of injection technique assessment
Preceptor SIG
2020-09-21T14:43:00Z
At Creighton, we scheduled the students to come in in blocks to complete their technique. Our lab space allowed for 7 pairs of students to come in, prep the syringes, and delivery the injections in individual counseling rooms. In the rooms, the students and assessors wore masks, goggles, and gloves. There was time between groups to clean each counseling room and table that the student's prepared their syringes. We will be participating in the University Flu Shot Clinics and this set up will be the same as the clinics'. Hope this helps!
Peace,
Jenny Tilleman
Jennifer Tilleman, Pharm.D.
Creighton University
School of Pharmacy and Health Professions
Vinardi-Old Gym 234
2500 California Plaza
Omaha, NE 68178
Office Phone # 402-280-3692
Fax # 402-280-3320
Let no one ever come to you without leaving better and happier. Be the living expression of God's kindness: kindness in your face, kindness in your eyes, kindness in your smile. –St. Mother Teresa
The information in this email is confidential. Access to this email by anyone other than the intended addressee is unauthorized. If you are the intended recipient, this confidential email correspondence may not be forwarded nor shared with anyone without the express permission of the originator of the message. If you are not the intended recipient of this message, any review, disclosure, copying, distribution, retention, or any action taken or omitted to be taken in reliance on it is prohibited. If you are not the intended recipient, please reply to or forward a copy of this message to the sender and delete the message, any attachments, and any copies thereof from your system.
-------------------------------------------
Original Message:
Sent: 9/18/2020 9:16:00 AM
From: Sarah Ray
Subject: APhA Immunization Delivery program- logistics of injection technique assessment
Hello all-
In this era of COVID-19 I'm interested in how faculty are handling the logistics of the injection technique assessment that's part of the APhA Immunization Delivery program. As a school we're masking up and keeping at least 6 feet apart for any in-person activities (some labs and lectures). I'm interested in creative ideas of how to have each student give their 3 injections and stay under the 15 minute close contact guidance from the CDC. And how to have enough instructors for your entire group of students- our cohort will be about 55 students.
------------------------------
Sarah Ray PharmD
Associate Professor, Pharmacy Practice
Milwaukee WI
------------------------------