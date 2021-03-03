RE: Any plans for Nuclear SIG Zoom Gathering for the meeting?

Hello Nuclear SIG Members,

We will have our business meeting after the annual meeting. We are scheduled for a one hour virtual meeting for Tuesday, April 6th from 05:00– 06:00 pm EST. To help in recruiting new members, please share the link widely with both APHA members and non-members.

You can register using the link below:
https://urldefense.com/v3/__https://aphanet.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJYsd-qorzoqE9M1K0EMAGOsU9wrA0FWbn6K__;!!Cjnu1T6GFXg!8IcXFefLu_fySexeRI1r2lpNm-GiwYCjiyH0qodISL6N3YsuvZQ6pbGWlGIpd7rvlpSo$

Best, 
Akram

------------------------------
Akram Hussein, PHARMD, MBA, BCNP
Columbus OH
------------------------------
-------------------------------------------
Original Message:
Sent: 03-01-2021 08:11 AM
From: Stephen Dragotakes
Subject: Any plans for Nuclear SIG Zoom Gathering for the meeting?

To All,
We have all experienced a trying year, especially with the recent mid west freeze.
Maybe a group Zoom would help to bring some cheer.
Expect it is already under discussion and planning.
Best to All
Steve Dragotakes

------------------------------
Stephen Dragotakes
Medfield MA
------------------------------