RE: Anticogulation Self-Monitoring Pharmacy Service

The Mayo clinic has an extensive pharmacy anticoagulatio service and is always at the forefront of clinical pharmacy services.
I would recommend contacting them.
Hi All -
There is a pharmacist at my organization looking into developing a pharmacist-led INR service for patients qualified to use home INR monitoring devices (e.g., MDINR, Alere). Currently, the pharmacist works under a collaborative agreement with physicians for in-person anticoagulation/INR appointments via point-of-care testing. However, in today's current environment, the pharmacist is seeing more patients doing at home monitoring. We wanted to see if anyone out there has a pharmacist remote monitoring service for patients using at home INR monitoring devices and is billing for this service. Any information you can share or any insight you have is greatly appreciated.
Thanks!
Dana
