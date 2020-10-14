Quick Reference Ideas for Providers
Hello,
I work at an ambulatory care clinic with a family medicine medical residency program. One of our faculty physicians had recommended that I have students create some "Top Ten" lists on some common pharmacy topics. So, I thought I would reach out to all you great pharmacists for ideas. Here are some ideas I had, but can't wait to see what everyone else thinks.
"Top Ten":
Drugs that prolong QTc
Drugs that lower seizure threshold
Drugs/herbs that increase/decrease INR
DOAC interactions
Food-drug interactions
Drugs/drug combos that cause serotonin syndrome
-Morgan
Morgan Herring, PharmD, BCPS
Coordinator, APhA-APPM Preceptor SIG
Clinical Associate Professor, University of Iowa College of Pharmacy
Clinical Pharmacist, Iowa Lutheran Family Medicine Residency Program
West Des Moines IA
