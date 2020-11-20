Body

NRC will hold a public meeting December 8th on radiopharmaceutical extravasations.

On Tuesday, December 8, 2020, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. EST, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) will hold a public meeting to obtain medical community and other stakeholder feedback on radiopharmaceutical extravasations. The meeting will be transcribed and comments provided during the meeting will help inform the NRC staff's evaluation of whether and how extravasations should be regulated. The public meeting notice can be viewed here.

Please register for the WebEx meeting at https://usnrc.webex.com/usnrc/onstage/g.php?MTID=ecbda9a6298a0fd9f39a49ac4e5fb2fc4.

(To test your ability to connect to a WebEx meeting, visit https://www.webex.com/test-meeting.html. For tips on how to optimize your WebEx experience, visit https://www.webex.com/content/dam/webex/eopi/assets/WebexMeetings_BestPractices.pdf.)

Please e-mail Sarah Lopas, Project Manager in the NRC's Medical Safety and Events Assessment Branch, at Sarah.Lopas@nrc.gov, with any questions about the public meeting.

