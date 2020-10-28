Preceptor Specific Advocacy - SIG PAC Challenge!

Body

Hi Preceptors- I want to make you aware of some APhA activity related to pharmacy practice and the YOUR SIG specifically. Please check out the info below and consider contributing to the 2020 SIG PAC Challenge campaign. As of today the Preceptor SIG has raised over $1,000 and is in 3rd place overall. Can you catch up to the Medication Management and Compounding SIGs? I think you can do it! We have just 6 days left in the campaign and about $5,000 more to raise overall to meet our goal. Text "Action" to 50155 and follow the instructions in the reply text to give now. Thank you!

Since the last joint call we have had a leadership meeting (7/28) and each committee (Education-8/26 and Communications-9/9) have had a joint meeting to plan for the upcoming year.

Education Committee is working on a first draft of deliverables for a Preceptor Toolkit.

Communication Committee has a posting schedule set and designated PAC challenge posters identified.

The SIG is working on potential collaboration with the Care of Underserved Patients SIG on access to resources for preceptors/students for our underserved patients.





------------------------------

Mary-Ryan Douglass

Director, Political Programs

American Pharmacists Association (APhA)

Washington DC

------------------------------

