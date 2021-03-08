Preceptor Programming at APhA 2021 Virtual

Morgan Herring

Preceptor SIG

2021-03-08

It is hard to believe that APhA2021 is already this week.  I wanted to let you all know about the great preceptor and teaching CE that will be happening at this years meeting.

Friday March 12th
2:30-3:30pm EST:         PharmTalk: Innovative Practices in Educational Advancement

4:00-5:00pm EST:         PharmTalk: Innovative Practices in Interprofessional Practice

Saturday March 13th
1:00-2:00pm EST:           Pointers for Preceptors Part 1- Mastering the Art of Constructive feedback (Matthew Machado, PharmD)

2:00-2:30pm EST:         SIG 101: Getting involved in the SIGs --> we also have a virtual preceptors gathering at that time.

2:30-3:30pm EST:          Pointers for Preceptors Part 2- Connecting During a Pandemic (Clark Kebodeaux, PharmD)

3:30-5:30pm EST:          Pointers for Preceptors Part 3- Emotional meets intellectual  (Stefanie Ferrari, PharmD)

Sunday March 14th
10:00-11:00am EST       Teaching with Tech: How to engage audiences online (Stuart Haines, PharmD and Brent Reed, PharmD)

So much great programming- we hope you will join us.  You can still sign up to attend the virtual meeting at this link: https://apha2021.pharmacist.com/

 




Morgan Herring, PharmD, BCPS
APhA-APPM Preceptor SIG Coordinator
Clinical Associate Professor, University of Iowa College of Pharmacy
Clinical Pharmacist, Iowa Lutheran Family Medicine Residency Program
West Des Moines IA
