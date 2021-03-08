Preceptor Programming at APhA 2021 Virtual

Body

It is hard to believe that APhA2021 is already this week. I wanted to let you all know about the great preceptor and teaching CE that will be happening at this years meeting.



Friday March 12th

2:30-3:30pm EST: PharmTalk: Innovative Practices in Educational Advancement



4:00-5:00pm EST: PharmTalk: Innovative Practices in Interprofessional Practice



Saturday March 13th

1:00-2:00pm EST: Pointers for Preceptors Part 1- Mastering the Art of Constructive feedback (Matthew Machado, PharmD)



2:00-2:30pm EST: SIG 101: Getting involved in the SIGs --> we also have a virtual preceptors gathering at that time.



2:30-3:30pm EST: Pointers for Preceptors Part 2- Connecting During a Pandemic (Clark Kebodeaux, PharmD)



3:30-5:30pm EST: Pointers for Preceptors Part 3- Emotional meets intellectual (Stefanie Ferrari, PharmD)



Sunday March 14th

10:00-11:00am EST Teaching with Tech: How to engage audiences online (Stuart Haines, PharmD and Brent Reed, PharmD)



So much great programming- we hope you will join us. You can still sign up to attend the virtual meeting at this link: https://apha2021.pharmacist.com/













Morgan Herring, PharmD, BCPS

APhA-APPM Preceptor SIG Coordinator

Clinical Associate Professor, University of Iowa College of Pharmacy

Clinical Pharmacist, Iowa Lutheran Family Medicine Residency Program

West Des Moines IA

