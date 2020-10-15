Practice Horizontal Breathing

Body

Yet another way to begin managing the ongoing "basal" trickle of stress is to breathe, as psychologist Belisa Vranich puts it, "the way we were designed."

That means using the diaphragm as our primary breathing muscle. Breathing horizontally instead of up and down.

When we breathe up and down, we lift our shoulders and suck in out guts as we inhale. When we breathe horizontally, we expand the belly outward on the inhale and narrow it on the exhale.

Dr. Vranich explains that constantly breathing with our neck and shoulders signals the vagus nerve to send a message to the brain that the body is on overload. As a result, we end up spending a good part of our day in fight-or-flight mode.



Cynthia Knapp Dlugosz, BSPharm, NBC-HWC

Ann Arbor, MI

