Practice Horizontal Breathing

Link to Message

http://engage.pharmacist.com/communities/community-home/viewthread?Grou…

Author Name

Cynthia Knapp Dlugosz

Author Picture URL

https://d132x6oi8ychic.cloudfront.net/higherlogic/directory/imagedispla…

Discussion Name

APhA Open Forum

Link to Discussion

http://engage.pharmacist.com/communities/community-home/digestviewer?Li…

Date Posted

2020-10-15T03:15:00Z

Link to Profile

https://engage.pharmacist.com/profile?UserKey=2ce875e6-53b0-4eb5-8d8a-f…

Body

Yet another way to begin managing the ongoing "basal" trickle of stress is to breathe, as psychologist Belisa Vranich puts it, "the way we were designed."

That means using the diaphragm as our primary breathing muscle.  Breathing horizontally instead of up and down.

When we breathe up and down, we lift our shoulders and suck in out guts as we inhale.  When we breathe horizontally, we expand the belly outward on the inhale and narrow it on the exhale.

Dr. Vranich explains that constantly breathing with our neck and shoulders signals the vagus nerve to send a message to the brain that the body is on overload.  As a result, we end up spending a good part of our day in fight-or-flight mode.

------------------------------
Cynthia Knapp Dlugosz, BSPharm, NBC-HWC
Ann Arbor, MI
------------------------------