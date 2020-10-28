PPCA Specific Advocacy - SIG PAC Challenge!

Body

Hi PPCA SIG members- I want to make you aware of some APhA activity related to pharmacy practice and the YOUR SIG specifically. Please check out the info below and consider contributing to the 2020 SIG PAC Challenge campaign. As of today the Pain, Palliative Care, and Addiction SIG has raised nearly $800 but is in last place overall. :( We have just 6 days left in the campaign and about $5,000 more to raise overall to meet our goal. Text "Action" to 50155 and follow the instructions in the reply text to give now. Thank you!

YOUR SIG created this newly available resource with links to evidence-based treatment guidelines and an overview of pharmacologic agents used for the treatment of opioid use disorder (OUD) and overdose reversal.

Check out the CPE: Removing the Stigma of Medication for Opioid Use Disorder

New Business Item (NBI) on "Increasing Access to and Advocacy for Medications for Opioid Use Disorder (MOUD)" that was adopted by the APhA House of Delegates as official APhA policy.

In August APhA submitted comments on the National Institute on Drug Abuse's (NIDA) Strategic Plan for FYs 2021-2025. APhA's recommendations included studying ways to reduce the stigma associated with substance use disorder (SUD) and opioid use disorder (OUD); pharmacists' important role in screening, recommending and monitoring treatments, and caring for patients with OUD, including incarcerated patients; and addressing health disparities.

APhA urged CDC to work to support and expand MAT for opioid use disorders and collaborate with CMS to address barriers to the integration of pharmacists into pain management teams, by providing adequate Medicare reimbursement for patient care services. APhA's comments also highlighted the PPCA SIG's OPIOID USE DISORDER PHARMACOTHERAPY





