Postdoctoral positions in the Pathway Program for persons from historically underrepresented groups

Pharmacy Colleagues,

Auburn University's Harrison School of Pharmacy (HSOP) is pleased to announce the "Pathway Program," which will provide the opportunity for highly qualified scholars from historically underrepresented groups to move from postdoctoral positions into full-time faculty positions in academic pharmacy and pharmaceutical research. This program offers the participants a unique opportunity for a customizable postdoctoral experience that provides individualized professional development and mentoring and is tailored to each participant's academic career goals. 

HSOP is recruiting to fill two postdoctoral positions that will be offered as one-year appointments, renewable twice for a total of up to three years in a trainee position. Following the postdoctoral appointment, participants will be considered for tenure-track or clinical faculty positions within the school depending on funding and performance and in accordance with school and university policies and practices for faculty appointments. 

The Harrison School of Pharmacy offers the Doctor of Pharmacy, Doctor of Philosophy, and Master of Science degrees. The school is comprised of three departments: Pharmacy Practice, Drug Discovery and Development, and Health Outcomes Research and Policy. The school's main educational and administrative facilities, as well as a state-of-the-art Pharmacy Research Building, are located on the Auburn University main campus in Auburn, AL. The school also has a branch campus in Mobile, AL.

The link for application and more details: https://www.auemployment.com/postings/21460
Please share with others who may be interested.
Best regards,
Jan


Jan Kavookjian, PhD, MBA, FAPhA, FADCES

Associate Professor of Health Outcomes Research & Policy

Auburn University Harrison School of Pharmacy

President-Elect (2021) for ADCES (Association of Diabetes Care and Education Specialists)

ADCES Board of Directors 2018-2019

National Diabetes Prevention Program Lifestyle Coach



Office: 334-844-8301

kavooja@auburn.edu

 