Post New Message Question

Link to Message

https://api.connectedcommunity.org/communities/community-home/viewthrea…

Author Name

Katharine Vandenberg

Author Picture URL

https://d2x5ku95bkycr3.cloudfront.net/App_Themes/Common/images/profile/…

Discussion Name

APhA Open Forum

Link to Discussion

https://api.connectedcommunity.org/communities/community-home/digestvie…

Date Posted

2021-01-27T21:05:00Z

Link to Profile

https://engage.pharmacist.com/profile?UserKey=e2114360-e3ce-40f6-acc6-5…

Body
I own an independent mobile vaccination pharmacy in Franklin, TN. We just received our first shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. I was wondering if anyone else is familiar with the Medicare billing for the covid vaccine. Can we bill medicare for a separate $20 administration fee like most other vaccines? 


- Katie 


Katie Vandenberg, PharmD.
Founder and Owner|Community Outreach Pharmacist
Tennessee Vaccination Services LLC
1650 Murfreesboro Road Suite 216, Franklin, TN 37067
Pharmacy 615.592.5327 | Cell 615.424.5669