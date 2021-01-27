Post New Message Question
APhA Open Forum
2021-01-27
Body
I own an independent mobile vaccination pharmacy in Franklin, TN. We just received our first shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. I was wondering if anyone else is familiar with the Medicare billing for the covid vaccine. Can we bill medicare for a separate $20 administration fee like most other vaccines?
- Katie
Katie Vandenberg, PharmD.
Founder and Owner|Community Outreach Pharmacist
