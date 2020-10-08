Post-Doc Fellowship Announcement
APhA-APRS Economic, Social and Administrative Sciences (ESAS) Section
2020-10-08T16:44:00Z
Hello friends,
I'm pleased to announce that I am opening a post-doc fellowship position in my research lab. The individual will substantively contribute to a new R18 grant to improve medication safety in the community pharmacy setting. The project will partner with a state-wide health system to conduct a randomized controlled trial to test the effectiveness and sustainment of a system redesign in pharmacies. This individual will also have an opportunity to develop their own lines of inquiry within the larger R18 project and will first-author manuscripts.
If you have a soon-to-be or recent PhD graduate that is interested in a post-doctoral training opportunity in medication safety, human factors engineering, and dissemination & implementation science, please share this announcement with them. Thank you all.
https://pharmacy.wisc.edu/chui-research-group/
Best,
Michelle
------------------------------
Michelle Chui PharmD, PhD
Professor
Madison WI
------------------------------