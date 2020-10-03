Political Action Committee Weekly Update

Body

Happy American Pharmacists Month!

As we close out the second week of the APhA-APPM Special Interest Group (SIG) APhA Political Action Committee (PAC) Challenge, I would like to say "THANK YOU!" to the 38 APhA-APPM members who have already contributed to the 2020 campaign. As of this morning, we have raised $11,565 for the APhA-PAC. We are only 10 days into this fundraising campaign and have already raised nearly half of our $23,971.50 goal.

This week our TOC SIG has increased our donation by $90. We're tied with the Diabetes Management SIG with a total donation of $115. We only need $85 to catch up to the Public Health and $100 to catch up to the Nuclear Pharmacy SIG. Let's keep the momentum going!

How can you help improve our SIG's standing? There are several easy ways to donate: - Text: "Action" to 50155 (follow instructions in reply text)

Online: Login to

- Mail: Personal check can be made payable to "APhA-PAC" and sent to APhA headquarters at:

Washington, DC 20037

If every APhA-APPM member donated only 61 cents we would reach our APhA goal tomorrow; and if each APhA-APPM member donated just $10 we would raise nearly $200,000 for the campaign. Please help us not only meet but exceed our goals. Help enable APhA to expand our work, as a reminder the political action committee works directly to advocate for legislation that will help you, as an individual pharmacist, and to advance our profession of pharmacy. Do you part now by contributing $10, $25, $75, $150, or more today.Thank you again for your donations!





------------------------------

Roxane L. Took, Pharm.D., BCACP

Assistant Professor, Pharmacy Practice

St. Louis College of Pharmacy at University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy

1 Pharmacy Place, St. Louis, MO 63110

TEL: 314.446.8497 FAX: 314.446.8500

Roxane.Took@uhsp.edu

------------------------------

